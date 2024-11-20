Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Arabic language support added to EasyOS
Forum member Chiaseed requested this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=135770#p135770
As I posted further down in the link, LibreOffice supports Arabic, but not Urdu. So I have only added Arabic support.
So, many apps, such as LibreOffice, will now be displayed with Arabic text; however, someone would have to put a lot of work in with MoManager to translate many other menus, scripts and applications.
-
Events
-
Graphics Stack
-
Ricardo García ☛ Ricardo Garcia: My XDC 2024 talk about VK_EXT_device_generated_commands
Some days ago I wrote about the new VK_EXT_device_generated_commands Vulkan extension that had just been made public. Soon after that, I presented a talk at XDC 2024 with a brief introduction to it. It’s a lightning talk that lasts just about 7 minutes and you can find the embedded video below, as well as the slides and the talk transcription if you prefer written formats.
Truth be told, the topic deserves a longer presentation, for sure. However, when I submitted my talk proposal for XDC I wasn’t sure if the extension was going to be public by the time XDC would take place. This meant I had two options: if I submitted a half-slot talk and the extension was not public, I needed to talk for 15 minutes about some general concepts and a couple of NVIDIA vendor-specific extensions: VK_NV_device_generated_commands and VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Ignite Creativity in Hack Week
The event is a cornerstone of fostering creativity and collaboration and invites participants to explore personal and community-driven projects.
-
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Geoffrey Copin ☛ Build your own SQLite, Part 3: SQL parsing 101
After discovering the SQLite file format and implementing the .tables command in part 1 and part 2 of this series, we're ready to tackle the next big challenge: writing our own SQL parser from scratch.
-
-
Medical
-
Medevel ☛ Doctor Dok: A Promising Open-Source (MIT) Solution for Centralized Personal Medical Records (PHR)
Doctor Dok is an AI-powered medical data framework designed to securely store, manage, and interpret your medical history, all with full end-to-end encryption.
-
Medevel ☛ Why Haven't We Seen New Open-Source EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) in the Last Decade?
Let's talk about something that's been bugging me: why is the world of open-source Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) feeling a bit... stuck? 🤔
Imagine trying to build a spaceship while following a million different rulebooks, working with limited funding, and competing against giant tech companies.
-
-
Education
-
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ Thoughts on my election as a DSF board member
In this long journey I believe I have learned a lot about the people in the community and, much more, I have learned about myself through the interaction with each of them. I have realized, just in the last few weeks, that even if united by the same passion, not all members of the community share my same path, my same motivation, or my same ways of relating in the community. This aspect sometimes destabilizes me, but then it makes me grow, as a person and as a member of the community.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Creative Commons ☛ Open Movement’s Common(s) Causes
This report maps current threats and opportunities facing the open movement, based on the ongoing work of the organizations behind the Common(s) Cause event, which took place in Katowice, Poland, as a pre-conference event for Wikimania 2024 on August 6, 2024.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.45 Rainbow Butterfly
The Rainbow Butterfly Award 2025 will be awarded to the person who has done outstanding non-core support for the Raku Community / promotion of the Raku Programming Language. Please consider who you would like to receive the Rainbow Butterly Award 2025 by sending your nomination by email to: rainbow@raku.org .
-
-
Java
-
Red Hat ☛ Secure Java applications: A deep look into 3 different issues
In this article we will explore three different issues when writing Java applications that can compromise data confidentiality, integrity, or availability. Managed runtimes offer a myriad of benefits for writing secure software, yet introduce a layer of abstraction that makes gaps less evident at first sight. To characterize each issue, we will look into their nature, analyze simplified examples, and discuss how to avoid them.
-
-