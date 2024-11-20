Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Some days ago I wrote about the new VK_EXT_device_generated_commands Vulkan extension that had just been made public. Soon after that, I presented a talk at XDC 2024 with a brief introduction to it. It’s a lightning talk that lasts just about 7 minutes and you can find the embedded video below, as well as the slides and the talk transcription if you prefer written formats.

Truth be told, the topic deserves a longer presentation, for sure. However, when I submitted my talk proposal for XDC I wasn’t sure if the extension was going to be public by the time XDC would take place. This meant I had two options: if I submitted a half-slot talk and the extension was not public, I needed to talk for 15 minutes about some general concepts and a couple of NVIDIA vendor-specific extensions: VK_NV_device_generated_commands and VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute.