Security Leftover
Security Week ☛ Threat Actor Turns Thousands of IoT Devices Into Residential Proxies
Tracked as Water Barghest, the adversary has compromised over 20,000 IoT devices to date, renting them to threat actors looking to anonymize their activities.
Active for at least five years, Water Barghest has remained under the radar by extensively relying on automation, erasing log files to cover its tracks, and only accepting cryptocurrency payments.
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
discord-0.0.75kernel-6.6.62kernel-userspace-headers-6.6.62kernel-6.1.118qbittorrent-5.0.2telegram-desktop-5.8.1snd-24.9libxt-1.3.1strace-6.12 libcap-2.72
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: BtCIRT National Cybersecurity Conference 2024
Jamie Gillespie presented at BtCIRT National Cybersecurity Conference 2024, held in Thimphu, Bhutan on 25 October 2024.
Neowin ☛ "Helldown" ransomware attacks expand to GNU/Linux and VMware [Ed: VMware is notorious proprietary software and ransomware almost always takes advantage of Windows, so this seems like distraction and FUD]
The Helldown ransomware has evolved, now hitting virtual machines in VMware and GNU/Linux environments, raising alarms for cybersecurity teams.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Security Week ☛ The Urgent And Critical Need To Prioritize Mobile Security
The modern enterprise is far more mobile than it used to be. Trends like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Company Owned, Personally Enabled (COPE), hybrid working and enterprise mobility initiatives have been picking up pace, allowing mobile devices to access and interact with enterprise data systems like never before. According to Verizon, more than half (55%) of organizations have more mobile device users than they did 12 months ago, and Zimperium claims more than 70% of employees use smartphones for work-related tasks.
The mobile app sprawl is also exploding. The average smartphone user has about 80 apps installed, clicking those icons 144 times daily. While this increased mobility and device connectivity has led to major productivity gains, it has also ushered in a range of mobile-related threats.
The Verge ☛ How to record your screen on an Android device
There are all kinds of reasons you might want to record what’s happening on your Android screen, from capturing your gaming exploits to trying to explain to a family member how to fix a problem they’re having with their favorite app.
