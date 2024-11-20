Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 17 November 2024
Week highlights: new Verge3D release, major improvements coming to Inkscape, FreeCAD has zero v1.0 release blockers.
Medevel ☛ Two Years with Hexo: A Solid Static Generator, but Needs Serious Improvements
As a web developer who prioritizes open-source solutions, I have been using Hexo extensively for personal projects before considering it for larger, production-level use cases, including a horse riding blog.
Medevel ☛ Boost Productivity with These 17 Free Open-Source Screen OCR Tools, a Must Have Tool for Every Day Users
As an active user, I would like to think of it like having a super-smart assistant who can look at any text – even in pictures or scanned documents – and read it out loud to you.
Medevel ☛ LLM-Aided OCR - Get More Accurate OCR Outputs with this Open-source App
Sometimes, traditional OCR just doesn’t cut it. I’ve tried several tools in the past to get accurate results, but they often fell short.
Medevel ☛ Scribe OCR - Free Web OCR That you can Self-host
Scribe OCR is a free, web-based application designed to help you extract text from images, proofread OCR data, and create fully digital documents. Whether you’re dealing with scanned PDFs, books, or any other document, Scribe OCR makes the process smoother and more accurate.
Medevel ☛ Making Git-Based Markdown CMS More Accessible for Non-Developers - It is Getting far Enough
Why Git-Based CMS Aren’t Quite Ready for Everyone – A Developer’s Take
Medevel ☛ Pagekit’s Rise and Fall: Is It Truly Dead?
Pagekit was a sophisticated and modular CMS that once stood out for its elegance and functionality, built using Symfony components and Vue.js.
It reflects over a decade of work, dedication, and the unwavering support of a small but incredibly passionate community.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgSCV 0.9.4 released.
pgSCV is a Prometheus-compatible monitoring agent and metrics exporter for PostgreSQL environment. The goal of the project is to provide a single tool (exporter) for collecting metrics from PostgreSQL and related services.
Programming/Development
Buttondown LLC ☛ Hyperproperties
I wrote about hyperproperties on my blog four years ago, but now an intriguing client problem got me thinking about them again.1
We're using TLA+ to model a system that starts in state A, and under certain complicated conditions
P, transitions to state B. They also had a flag
fthat, when set, used a different complicated condition
Qto check the transitions.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.2.0-1 on CRAN: New Upstream Minor
widely used by (currently) 1191 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 37.2 million / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 603 times according
Conrad released a minor version 14.2.0 a few days ago after we spent about two weeks with several runs of reverse-dependency checks covering corner cases. After a short delay at CRAN due to a false positive on a test, a package failing tests we also failed under the previous version, and some concern over new deprecation warnings _whem using the headers directly as _e.g. mlpack R package does we are now on CRAN. I noticed a missing feature under large ‘64bit word’ (for large floating-point matrices) and added an exporter for
icubegoing to
doubleto support the 64-bit integer range (as we already did, of course, for vectors and matrices). Changes since the last CRAN release are summarised below.
Education
Rlang ☛ Crafting Custom and Reproducible PDF Reports with Quarto and Typst in R workshop
Join our workshop on Crafting Custom and Reproducible PDF Reports with Quarto and Typst in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
