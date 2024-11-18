Free and Open Source Software
-
cpdf - PDF Command Line Tools - LinuxLinks
cpdf (Coherent PDF Command Line Tools) is a set of tools that let you modify PDF files.
A JavaScript implementation for node and the browser is also available.
This is free and open source software.
term3d - terminal-based 3D model viewer - LinuxLinks
term3d is software which displays your lowpoly 3D models in the terminal.
The renderer uses a projection method called perspective projection. While it doesn’t use the traditional perspective projection, perspective projection is sufficient for a simple model viewer without a moving camera.
This is free and open source software.
spair - small and fast frontend framework - LinuxLinks
spair is a small and fast frontend framework for Single Page Application.
This framework is in an early stage of development.
Spair works by iterating through every elements and attributes/properties in the current DOM, which is empty before the first render, creating new items or modifying existing items, it’s the update-mode. But there are elements or attributes that will never change. You can tell Spair to just create them but ignore them when iterating over them later by turn on the static-mode.
spair is free and open source software.
srss - simple command-line news feed reader - LinuxLinks
srss (Simple-RSS) is a fast and simple command line RSS/ATOM/JSON feed reader. It seeks inspiration from newsboat.
There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. The most frequently ones are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It is a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format. Using this standard, webmasters provide headlines and fresh content in a succinct manner. Meanwhile, consumers use RSS readers and news aggregators to collect and monitor their favorite feeds in one centralized program or location. Atom is a format which is similar to RSS in many respects, but offers a number of improvements.
This is free and open source software.
Cemu - Wii U emulator - LinuxLinks
Cemu is software to emulate Wii U games and applications on a PC. This software lets you run commercial Wii U games directly from your Linux machine.
The majority of games are completely playable from start to finish. While the Wii U is not a particularly demanding console, emulation requires a machine with much greater hardware than the original machine. A good processor will definitely help speed things up. While modern video-games can be less dependent, emulation can rely quite heavily on CPU performance. At least an AMD Ryzen 3 or an Intel i5 processor is recommended.
This is free and open source software.
Coltrane - music theory library - LinuxLinks
Coltrane is a music theory library with a command-line interface.
It deals with all sorts of calculations around music theory, and allows graphical representations.
This is free and open source software.