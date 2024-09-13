Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, ZimaCube, and Arduino
CNX Software ☛ The Epi C3 is a tiny ESP32-C3 development board with USB-C and an onboard antenna
The Epi C3 is a small development board based on the Espressif ESP32-C3 microcontroller with a USB-C connector for power and programming and an onboard ceramic antenna for wireless applications. We have previously covered several tiny ESP32-C3 development boards such as the Microflex series, ESP32-C3-0.42LCD, the XIAO ESP32C3, and LOLIN’s C3 Mini and C3 Pico.
The DIY Life ☛ I Tried The ZimaCube Pro, Is This The Perfect Home Server?
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the ZimaCube Pro. This is a new device from IceWhale, the company that have already brought us the Zimaboard and Zimablade that I’ve reviewed previously. The Zimacube Pro is the second device from their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that was successfully funded in December last year.
Arduino ☛ BrainPatch.AI: How a British neurotech startup built a working prototype fast, using Arduino Nano 33 IoT
The field of neurotechnology has been advancing rapidly in recent years, opening up to safe and effective non-invasive interfaces that can deliver tiny milliamp currents to the right stimulation location on the head, neck or body.