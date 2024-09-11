VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

Tux Machines

Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 11, 2024

VirtualBox 7.1

Highlights of VirtualBox 7.1 include a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, and a new NAT engine with IPv6 support.

It also features ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD virtual machines on Apple Silicon hosts, an updated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with new functions to clone and reset compute instances, as well as support for the Performance dashboard to display resource usage for local virtual machines.

Read on

Redox OS 0.9.0
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible
Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Juno Computers have announced their latest Linux tablet, the Juno Tab 3, and it’s available to buy preloaded with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
3 new shows/videos/episodes
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago
 
Google Warns Millions Of Android Users—Do Not Install These Apps
Audacity 3.6.3 Released! Add Back Legacy Effects (Ubuntu PPA)
Audacity audio editor announced 3.6.2 release a week ago, then version 3.6.3 a day ago with a quick-fix
Usr-Merge: Solus’s New Approach to Linux Filesystems
Solus OS reboots its Usr-Merge strategy, aiming for a more seamless integration of Linux file systems. Here's more on that
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide
Understand your needs to find the right distro, whether it's gaming or coding, or you have old or new hardware.
Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation
As is the case with many Linux users, I’ve spent time installing and using many different distributions over the years, but I still keep coming back to Fedora Workstation
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be
Godot 3.6 finally released!
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
Retroid Pocket 5 released packing high-end features for fans of budget Android gaming handhelds
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Linux 6.11-rc7
it's out now
GNOME 47.rc released!
"Final release is very close now!"
The Dream of Stock Android is Dead, and That's Okay
Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch
When development on system info tool Neofetch was discontinued1 earlier this year a slew of forks, alternatives, and upstart projects sprung up to fill the void
Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU
The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu)
Review: COSMIC Desktop (Alpha)
My experiment with COSMIC had two distinct phases
KDE Goals - A New Cycle Begins
The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community
MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules
As with all MNT products, the Pocket Reform is fully open-source
NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support
The NanoPi R3S supports various operating systems, including FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWrt 21.02), Debian Bookworm Core (command-line only)
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.9, Linux 6.6.50, and Linux 6.1.109
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.9 kernel
