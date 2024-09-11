VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 11, 2024



Highlights of VirtualBox 7.1 include a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, and a new NAT engine with IPv6 support.

It also features ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD virtual machines on Apple Silicon hosts, an updated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with new functions to clone and reset compute instances, as well as support for the Performance dashboard to display resource usage for local virtual machines.

Read on