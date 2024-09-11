Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).
KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.
The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.
Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.
The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.