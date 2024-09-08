Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
They Used to Say Avoid Nginx (or NGINX) Because It's Russian. Now You Can Say Avoid It Because It's Microsoft.
Thankfully we quit using NGINX when we shut down our HTTP proxy for Gemini
Peter Eckersley and 'Afterlife'
It's better to look after one's health at present than to pursue all sorts of perceived 'insurance' policies
Instead of Telegram People Should Use Free Software (Telegram Was Always Unsafe for Use)
"Modern" so-called 'smart' 'phones' are compromised at the OS level or baseband side
Techrights is a Demonstrably Popular Site, Reporting Suppressed Facts. Those Vouching for Its 'Unpopularity' Express a Desire Rather Than a Condition or a Fact.
Our 100% source protection record will hold up
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XIV - Zoom the Beast
breakdown of the Zoom TOS and corresponding privacy statement
FSFE: Donate to Us to Co-Fund With Microsoft the Unpaid Underage Labour, YH4F
Latest from FSFE
Links 07/09/2024: China's Financial "Bond" to Africa and Attempts to Postpone Trump Criminal Cases
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/09/2024: Self Hosting (Not "CLOUD") and Site Reliability Engineering
Links for the day
The Arrest of Pavel Durov is Changing Telegram
Remember that Telegram's founder, who is also French, cannot leave France until he satisfies those who detained him
The Growth of GNU/Linux is Now a Mainstream Topic With Widespread Awareness
We can do less counting (of baskets and eggs) and more advocacy
The Free Software Movement Must Not Assume That Truth and Science Always Win
Sometimes the bad people and the liars get ahead
John Pilger's Site Relaunches, Wikileaks' Site Has Not Been Updated in Years
We have long hoped that, more so after the release of Assange, Wikileaks will have some kind of "relaunch" or recovery
Rage in the Propaganda Machine
There has never been a better time to quit social control media
Certificate Authorities (CAs) Are Serving the Authorities, Not You
The centralised CAs "model" is not working
A Terms of Service (TOS) Notion of "Consent"
We're well past the true notion of real consent
Links 07/09/2024: Qualcomm May Buy Parts of Intel, YouTube Deletes Channels for the US Government
Links for the day
No, Mastodon is Not Growing, Social Control Media is Generally Waning
Our sister site pulled the plug on the whole thing over a year ago, seeing it was mostly a source of online abuse
A Loss for Fake Security, a Win for Net Autonomy
Crucifixion of domains has been ramping up this past week; it's a cautionary signal
Links 07/09/2024: UK Police Raid Journalist's Home, Epoch Times Setbacks, and Karma
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 06, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, September 06, 2024
linuxsecurity.com is Still Spamming the Web
This is not harmless to Linux and it definitely merits a shun
Gemini Links 07/09/2024: Freedom in Bareness, Reactions in Addictive Social Control Media
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):