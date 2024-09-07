KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 07, 2024



KDE Slimbook Plasma VI is powered by an AMD Ryzen 8845HS CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, and 24MB cache, along with the AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and RDNA 3. The machine also comes with an NPU (neural processing unit) of up to 10 TOPS, making it ready for local AI workflow.

Featuring a full aluminum chassis with a brand new “Blue Space” color, the Linux ultrabook from Slimbook also features up to 96GB DDR5 5600MHz non-soldered RAM, a 16-inch matte IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 2K (2560x1600px) resolution, 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, and 165Hz refresh rate.

