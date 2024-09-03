The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.
The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.
The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.