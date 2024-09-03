posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 03, 2024



GNU screen 5 proves it's still got game even after 37 years

GNU screen is included in most Linux distros, but newer, fancier tools such as tmux often outshine it.

GNU screen 5.0.0 is the latest version of a tool that's been around since early 1987. This release has multiple tweaks to its (admittedly basic) user interface, much improved color handling, and better authentication support, including the ability to password-protect screen sessions.

This is only the second major release this century. Screen, which we will capitalize for clarity, is old enough that the history of its releases is obscure, but initial release notes were published in 1987. A possibly unofficial version 4 appeared around 2004, replaced by a more official 4.2.0 in 2014. The last point release, 4.9, was two years ago.