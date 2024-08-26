today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ For Fun Sake, I Installed macOS on GNU/Linux in a VM
Installing macOS as a virtual machine in a GNU/Linux system? Well, let's do it for the sake of some 'virtual fun'
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install COSMIC Desktop in Endeavour OS
A quick guide on how you can install COSMIC desktop in the popular Endeavour OS. COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components) is a desktop environment developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS distribution. It recently released its Alpha version, which is quite stable.
Medevel ☛ Reclaiming Disk Space in Docker: A Guide to Pruning Unused Resources
Mastering Docker Pruning: A Quick Guide to Reclaim Disk Space and Improve Performance
HowTo Geek ☛ You're Risking Data Loss By Using This Linux Wildcard Wrong
The well-known wildcards are the question mark, ?, and the asterisk, *. These can be used to create filename patterns. The question mark represents any single character, and the asterisk represents any sequence of characters, including zero characters.
Knowing this, we can construct patterns that match multiple filenames. Instead of typing all the filenames on the command line, we type the pattern instead. All files that match the pattern are acted on by the command.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Set Up a Kodi Media Center on Linux