BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and More
-
University of Toronto ☛ How to talk to a local IPMI under FreeBSD 14
Much like Linux and OpenBSD, FreeBSD is able to talk to a local IPMI using the ipmi kernel driver (or device, if you prefer). This is imprecise although widely understood terminology; in more precise terms, FreeBSD can talk to a machine's BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) that implements the IPMI specification in various ways which you seem to normally not need to care about (for information on 'KCS' and 'SMIC', see the "System Interfaces" section of OpenBSD's ipmi(4)).
-
Undeadly ☛ rpki-client 9.2 released
Sebastian Benoit (benno@) announced the release of version 9.2 of rpki-client, the essential component for routing security.
-
Mailing list ARChives ☛ rpki-client 9.2 released
rpki-client is a FREE, easy-to-use implementation of the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) for Relying Parties to facilitate validation of BGP announcements. The program queries the global RPKI repository system and validates untrusted network inputs. The program outputs validated ROA payloads, BGPsec Router keys, and ASPA payloads in configuration formats suitable for OpenBGPD and BIRD, and supports emitting CSV and JSON for consumption by other routing stacks.
See RFC 6480 and RFC 6811 for a description of how RPKI and BGP Prefix Origin Validation help secure the global Internet routing system.
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/08/25
Links are all over the map, but I mostly cleared my tab backlog. Random sightings of UNIX in odd places. Also Vim. (mostly via) Related: the classic not-UNIX page. A note to myself about using traceroute to check for port reachability. Includes BSD comparisons. Level Titles: Fighters and Thieves.