today's leftovers

‘Study hard, become a developer, get a stable job at a big tech company, and money will never be a problem.’ We all have heard those words; some of us even offered them as advice to youngsters doubting their career path, or we simply overheard them out of context and assumed that developers had become the ‘new’ Doctors—a stable, high-income role always in demand and with higher salaries than most other professionals.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 22% increase in the demand for the role for 2029, and no other source indicated the opposite. Additionally, the lifestyle that the job offers, such as travelling the world and having flexible hours, all with a solid bank account, makes it an alluring option for people worldwide. With so many advantages, what could be triggering the massive waves of layoffs in tech we keep hearing about?