MiniOS 3.3.4 Released, Here’s What’s New and Improved
MiniOS has just released its latest update, version 3.3.4, bringing some improvements and new features. However, here’s a quick introduction if you haven’t heard of it.
MiniOS is a lightweight Linux distribution specially designed for installation on USB drives. Originally based on Mandriva and relaunched in 2020 using Debian as its base, MiniOS features a modular system configuration allowing flexible customization. Now, let’s see what the new version brings us.