posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 21, 2024



Quoting: Plasma Crash Course - KCrash - Harald Sitter's KDE Blog —

KCrash, as the name suggests, is our KDE framework for crash handling. While it is a mid-tier framework and could be used by outside projects, it mostly doesn’t make sense to, because some behavior is very KDE-specific.

It installs POSIX signal handlers to intercept crash signals and then prepares the crashed process for handover to coredumpd and DrKonqi. More on these two in another post. Once prepared it sends the crash signal into the next higher level crash handler until the signal eventually reaches the default handler and cause the kernel to invoke the core pattern.

Before that can happen, a bunch of work needs doing inside KCrash. Most of it quite boring, but also somewhat challenging.

You see, when handling a signal you need to only use signal-safe functions. The manpage explains very well why. This proves quite challenging at the level we usually are at (i.e. Qt) because it is entirely unclear what is and isn’t ultimately signal-safe under the hood. Additionally, since we are dealing with crash scenarios, we must not trigger new memory allocation, because the heap management may have had an accident.