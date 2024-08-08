posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



Quoting: 20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME —

GNOME is one of the most controversial Linux desktops out there, but luckily, you can remove a bit of that controversy by adding GNOME extensions to your desktop for extra functionalities.

These extensions serve as “addons” that you can easily install and tweak according to your needs.

The GNOME extensions that you install need to be compatible with the GNOME desktop version that you are running. For example, extensions designed to work on the GNOME 45 desktop may not work on the GNOME 46 desktop, and vice versa.

Sometimes they do. it’s just, not guaranteed that they do.