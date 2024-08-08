posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



Quoting: Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier | ZDNET —

One of the myths surrounding the Linux operating system is that you have to run all sorts of complicated commands to get anything done. Although that may have been the case some time ago, it's no longer a reality.

You could go your entire life with Linux and never run a single command. That's how far the Linux desktop has come over the years.

However, for some users, the power offered by the Linux CLI (Command Line Interface) can be enticing. And, as someone who's used Linux for decades, I still revert back to the command line for certain things.

That's because the CLI can be really efficient. Case in point, there are two features you should know about that make using the Linux command line even easier: Tab completion and history. Let me explain each of these.