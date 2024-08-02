Steve Emms' Tutorials and Reviews

For this instalment in the series, we examine the power consumption of the DreamQuest N95 Mini PC and compare it to three other machines.

The DreamQuest’s N95 CPU has a TDP of 15W. However, a TDP figure is not necessarily a good indicator of the power draw from a system.

The chart below shows the power consumption with the DreamQuest N95 Mini PC compared to the Intel NUC (i7-1360P) Mini PC and two desktop machines. These desktop machine have a 12th generation Intel processor (i5-12400F) and a 10th generation processor (i5-10400). The specifications of each machine are detailed in the last page on this article.

As you can see from the chart below, the DreamQuest draws the least power when idling. This might be an important factor if, for example, you’re looking to run a home server machine which is idle for the majority of the time.