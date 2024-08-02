Steve Emms' Tutorials and Reviews
-
Getting Started with Linux on a DreamQuest Mini PC - LinuxLinks
This tutorial guides you through the steps required to install Ubuntu Desktop on a DreamQuest Mini PC. Ubuntu Desktop is one of the many hundreds of actively maintained Linux distributions.
This is a 3 page guide. The first page explains how to create a bootable USB stick for Ubuntu. The second page deals with installing Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 to the PC. And the third page covers some post-installation steps.
-
DreamQuest N95 Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
For this instalment in the series, we examine the power consumption of the DreamQuest N95 Mini PC and compare it to three other machines.
The DreamQuest’s N95 CPU has a TDP of 15W. However, a TDP figure is not necessarily a good indicator of the power draw from a system.
The chart below shows the power consumption with the DreamQuest N95 Mini PC compared to the Intel NUC (i7-1360P) Mini PC and two desktop machines. These desktop machine have a 12th generation Intel processor (i5-12400F) and a 10th generation processor (i5-10400). The specifications of each machine are detailed in the last page on this article.
As you can see from the chart below, the DreamQuest draws the least power when idling. This might be an important factor if, for example, you’re looking to run a home server machine which is idle for the majority of the time.