Best Free and Open Source Software: July 2024 Updates
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve again pulled out all the stops and published a mammoth array of updates this month.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the plans underway to massively revamp the site.
6 Best Free and Open Source GUI Prototyping Tools - LinuxLinks
Clients are notorious for not accurately defining their requirements, in part because they don’t necessarily know what they need, or what would work best. Even when a client accurately describe their requirements, this doesn’t necessarily percolate to the developers. Besides the usual process of meetings, emails and phone conversations, a visual design can make a real difference. Step forward prototyping tools.
Prototyping tools let designers and clients collaborate more efficiently. Clients experience a visual overview of what is actually going to be developed. It helps teams to build understanding, to explore options and barriers that only become visible when you build and test something. Ultimately, prototyping tools become a platform for full creativity and experimentation for the product team.
A legendary LinuxLinks chart captures our recommendations. Only free and open source software are eligible for inclusion.
Pineapple Pictures - lightweight image viewer - LinuxLinks
Pineapple Pictures is a lightweight image viewer that allows you view JPEG, PNG, GIF, SVG, PSD, KRA, XCF, TGA, HDR, AVIF and some other frequently used image formats files quickly and easily.
It also provides a Stay-on-Top window setting that allows you pin the window so you can use it to pin a reference image at the top and then you can work with other software.
This is free and open source software.
ParaPara - lightweight image viewer - LinuxLinks
ParaPara is an image viewer created with lightweight and high-speed operation in mind.
It is supposed to be linked to the extension and opened by double-clicking from your favorite file manager.
By displaying the two images on the left and right, you can also see manga in a two-page spread. You can switch between right-to-left and left-to-right page turning.