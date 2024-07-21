As a software developer, I mainly consider myself as a “Saturday evening hobbyist”: I love software development but the part of it that I enjoy the most is build small things for myself, my family, my friends and my communities rather than doing full-time professional software development (which I occasionally do to pay the bills).

Explaining it felt bit cumbersome though because it wasn’t easily clear to other people what that meant. That was until I read the notes and later saw the recording for Maggie Appleton’s Home-cooked Software and Barefoot Programmers (blog format) which lead me to learn how different people have described my approach in different ways. In her talk, she talks about how large language models (LLMs) can have a revolutionary impact on how non-professional developers can build software for their need.

I won’t be talking about LLMs but explore the ideas she shared about home-cooked software and how it relates to my relationship with software development and building tools.