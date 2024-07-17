Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

But in reality, unless you are speaking with people into FOSS, they don’t care about any ideology behind the software. Whatever makes them productive, or simply get the thing done. Tinkering is just a nuisance, a problem one needs to overcome to do the thing.

The only thing which makes Linux popular is the opposite of what it was. Linux is no longer a free land, ruled by the masses. It went to bed with Big Tech, and stayed there.

The moment of Linux is created by Valve and Steam. They made what thousands of open-source developers couldn’t - run the software, which people want to use. It just happens, that this kind of software is not free. It’s closed source, paid, full of licensing hells, DRMed throughout. The kind of software Stallman warned us about.