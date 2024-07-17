Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Michał Sapka ☛ Free Software and the wrong crowd
But in reality, unless you are speaking with people into FOSS, they don’t care about any ideology behind the software. Whatever makes them productive, or simply get the thing done. Tinkering is just a nuisance, a problem one needs to overcome to do the thing.
The only thing which makes Linux popular is the opposite of what it was. Linux is no longer a free land, ruled by the masses. It went to bed with Big Tech, and stayed there.
The moment of Linux is created by Valve and Steam. They made what thousands of open-source developers couldn’t - run the software, which people want to use. It just happens, that this kind of software is not free. It’s closed source, paid, full of licensing hells, DRMed throughout. The kind of software Stallman warned us about.
Medevel ☛ Top 14 Open-source Free Data Warehouse Solutions for Enterprise
What is a Data warehouse Solution?
A data warehouse solution is a centralized repository designed for the storage, analysis, and retrieval of large volumes of structured and unstructured data from multiple sources.
Medevel ☛ 17 Free and Open-source Coding Assistants To Stream Your Development Workflow
An Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant is a software tool that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to aid developers in writing, debugging, and optimizing code. These assistants are designed to understand natural language prompts and provide code suggestions, generate code snippets, and even complete entire functions based on the context provided.
Tor ☛ Announcing Vanguards Support in Arti
As of version 1.2.2, Arti supports Vanguards, a defense against guard discovery attacks targeting hidden services and hidden service clients.
A guard discovery attack reveals the guard relays of a hidden service or client to the attacker. While this does not, in and of itself, deanonymize the victim, it does make it easier to launch traffic analysis attacks, which can ultimately lead to deanonymization. See 'From "Onion Not Found" to Guard Discovery' and section VI of 'Trawling for Tor Hidden Services: Detection, Measurement, Deanonymization' for more on guard discovery attacks.
TecMint ☛ 5 Best AI Web Browsers for Productivity on Linux
While many browsers are available for Linux, some have integrated AI functionalities that make them stand out.
[Older] Joinup ☛ Switzerland mandates software source code disclosure for public sector: A legal milestone
Switzerland has enacted the "Federal Law on the Use of Electronic Means for the Fulfilment of Governmental Tasks" (EMBAG), establishing a mandatory requirement for open source software within public sector bodies. This legislative shift, championed by key figures such as Professor Dr. Matthias Stürmer, head of the Institute for Public Sector Transformation at the Bern University of Applied Sciences, signifies a paradigm shift in how governmental software development and procurement are approached.