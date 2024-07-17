Programming Leftovers
Unix Men ☛ Bash Sleep: Time Your Delays with Bash
A Quick Introduction The “sleep” command in bash scripting pauses the execution of a script for a specified amount of time. The primary use of the sleep command is to introduce delays between commands or tasks, and also to control the timing and sequence of operations.
Rlang ☛ Extracting all links from my slidedeck
Using tinkr, XPath and sprintf(), I was able to create a list of all the links shared in my useR! slidedeck. Some of them have no text, meaning that the URL is used as text for the link; or text that only makes sense in the context of the paragraph they were a part of; others are slightly more informative; but at least none of them is a “click here” link. 😅
[Repeat] Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Pull requests via git push
This project inspired me to investigate whether git.sesse.net could start accepting patches in a format that was less friction than email, and didn't depend on custom SSH-facing code written by others. And it seems it really can! The thought was to simply allow git push from anyone, but that git push doesn't actually push anything; it just creates a pull request (by email). It was much simpler than I'd thought. First make an empty hooks directory with this pre-receive hook (make sure it is readable by your web server, and marked as executable): [...]
Python
Jeff Triplett ☛ 🗳️ My thoughts on the PSF Election results
A few weeks ago, I wrote about this year’s PSF Election, three proposed bylaws changes, and how I intended to vote. I’m happy that the membership overwhelmingly approved all three proposed bylaw changes. Here is this year’s results.
Jeff Triplett ☛ 🐘 Django Migration Operations aka how to rename Models
Renaming a table in Django seems more complex than it is. Last week, a client asked me how much pain it might be to rename a Django model from Party to Customer. We already used the model’s verbose_name, so it has been referencing the new name for months.
Standards/Consortia
-
Mark Nottingham ☛ Are Internet Standards Competitive or Collaborative?
Thankfully, the reality of modern Internet and Web standards work differs greatly from that experience. While companies are still competing in relevant markets, and still use standards as strategic tools – and yes, sometimes they behave badly – both the culture and processes of these bodies are geared heavily towards collaboration and cooperation.
In part, that’s due to the history of the Internet and the Web. Both were projects born from collaborative, non-commercial efforts in research environments that reward cooperation. Early on, these attitudes were embedded into the cultures of both the IETF and W3C: Web Services was an anomaly because corporate interests brought that effort from the ‘outside.’
