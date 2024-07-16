Best Free and Open Source Software
-
10 Free and Open Source Simple GUI Based Linux Text Editors - LinuxLinks
Whatever the level of sophistication of the editor, they typically have a common set of functionality, such as searching/replacing text, formatting text, importing files, as well as moving text within the file.
This article focuses on simple GUI text editors. These editors aren’t intended to offer the functionality provided by many text editors. Instead, they are designed for anyone wanting a very basic text editor with a convenient graphical interface.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
jdFlatpakSnapshot - create snapshot of a Flatpak's data - LinuxLinks
jdFlatpakSnapshot is a tool which lets you create a snapshot of the data of a Flatpak.
This utility lets you play with the settings of a program and when something doesn’t work, you can restore the snapshot.
The tool only saves the data of a Flatpak and the version of the Flatpak, but not the Flatpak itself.
-
git-town - automate the creation, synchronization, shipping, and cleanup of Git branches - LinuxLinks
Git Town provides additional Git commands that automate the creation, synchronization, shipping, and cleanup of Git branches.
It is compatible with all popular Git workflows like Git Flow, GitHub Flow, GitLab Flow, and trunk-based development. It supports mono-repos and stacked changes.
This is free and open source software.
-
git-toolbelt - suite of useful Git commands - LinuxLinks
git-toolbelt is a suite of useful Git commands that aid with scripting or every day command line usage.
This is free and open source software.