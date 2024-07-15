Tux Machines

Khadas Officially Launches Mind Graphics eGPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

U2500 HAT Adds M.2 NVMe Support & Dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

Ubuntu Buzz !

[PDF] Jewel and Pearl Free Ebook: Practical Guide to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble

Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading! 

news

GNU automake-1.17 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024

This is to announce GNU Automake 1.17, a stable release.


[Thanks to Karl Berry for doing so much of work, preparing
 for this release and even writing most of the following. ]


This release changes AM_PATH_PYTHON to prefer Python 3 to Python 2 (set
PYTHON beforehand to override the searching), among plenty of other
modernizations and fixes.  See the NEWS below for a brief summary of
changes.


Apart from the above Python change, forced on us by the Python world,
our hope and intent is that it does not create incompatibilities with
previous releases.  Indeed, many of the changes in this release were
made purely to improve portability.  But of course bugs are always
possible, so please report problems, e.g., if your build setup worked
with an older Automake but fails with 1.17.


Download here:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.17.tar.gz   (2.4MB)
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.17.tar.xz   (1.6MB)


Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>
(instead of replying to this mail),
and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>,
and patches to <automake-patches@gnu.org>.


Thanks to everyone who has reported problems, sent patches, and helped
test Automake!  The following people contributed changes to this
release:


  Alex Vong (1)
  Alexander Neumann (1)
  Bogdan (11)
  Bruno Haible (7)
  Collin Funk (2)
  Dave Hart (1)
  Dimitri Papadopoulos (2)
  Frédéric Bérat (5)
  Gianfranco Costamagna (1)
  Hans Ulrich Niedermann (1)
  Ineiev (1)
  Jacob Bachmeyer (4)
  Jakub Wilk (1)
  Jan Engelhardt (2)
  Jim Meyering (10)
  Karl Berry (99)
  Kelvin M. Klann (1)
  Mark Wooding (1)
  Mathieu Lirzin (1)
  Matthew Leeds (1)
  Mike Frysinger (62)
  Olly Betts (1)
  Paul Eggert (13)
  Pavel Raiskup (2)
  Reuben Thomas (4)
  Richard Hopkins (3)
  Vincent Lefevre (1)
  Yves Orton (1)
  Zack Weinberg (5)


Jim
 [on behalf of the automake maintainers]
==================================================================


Here is the GNU automake home page:
    https://gnu.org/s/automake/


For a summary of changes and contributors, see:
  https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=automake.git;a=shortlog;h=v1.17
or run this command from a git-cloned automake directory:
  git shortlog v1.16.5..v1.17


Here are the GPG detached signatures:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.17.tar.gz.sig
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.17.tar.xz.sig


Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
  https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html


Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:


  07e95bac8fa1b69dae24346cbfcfb3d30a5ee585  automake-1.17.tar.gz
  OXdn1NswGN1EQIJbYMZCWLY26va/mayLCJfwbIkxCs0=  automake-1.17.tar.gz
  626e4e1fe203cddb1d50ca7e6a3a396baa8190b8  automake-1.17.tar.xz
  iSDB/EEeE7kL9wTvnbbynVQOdtIyyzssn03EzFmb2ZA=  automake-1.17.tar.xz


Verify the base64 SHA256 checksum with cksum -a sha256 --check
from coreutils-9.2 or OpenBSD's cksum since 2007.


Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact.  First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball.  Then, run a command like this:


  gpg --verify automake-1.17.tar.gz.sig


The signature should match the fingerprint of the following key:


  pub   rsa4096/0x7FD9FCCB000BEEEE 2010-06-14 [SCEA]
        Key fingerprint = 155D 3FC5 00C8 3448 6D1E  EA67 7FD9 FCCB 000B EEEE
  uid                   [ unknown] Jim Meyering <jim@meyering.net>
  uid                   [ unknown] Jim Meyering <@fb.com>
  uid                   [ unknown] Jim Meyering <@gnu.org>


If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
or that public key has expired, try the following commands to retrieve
or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.


  gpg --recv-keys 0x7FD9FCCB000BEEEE


As a last resort to find the key, you can try the official GNU
keyring:


  wget -q https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-keyring.gpg
  gpg --keyring gnu-keyring.gpg --verify automake-1.17.tar.gz.sig


-*-*-*-


For planned incompatibilities in a possible future Automake 2.0 release,
please see NEWS-2.0 and start following the advice there now.


============================================================================


Noteworthy changes in Automake 1.17:


* New features added


  - AM_PATH_PYTHON will, after checking "python", prefer any Python 3
    version (latest versions checked first) over any Python 2
    version. If a specific version of Python 2 is still needed, the
    $PYTHON variable should be set beforehand.


  - AM_PATH_PYTHON will also search for Python versions 3.20 through 3.10.
    It previously searched for 3.9 through 3.0. (bug#53530)


  - RANLIB may be overridden on a per-target basis.


  - AM_TEXI2FLAGS may be defined to pass extra flags to TEXI2DVI & TEXI2PDF.


  - New option "posix" to emit the special target .POSIX for make.
    (bug#55025, bug#67891)


  - Systems with non-POSIX "rm -f" behavior are now supported, and the
    prior intent to drop support for them has been reversed.
    The ACCEPT_INFERIOR_RM_PROGRAM setting no longer exists.
    (bug#10828)


  - Variables using escaped \# will trigger portability warnings, but be
    retained when appended.  GNU Make & BSD Makes are known to support it.
    (bug#7610)


  - GNU Make's default pattern rules are disabled, for speed and debugging.
    (.SUFFIXES was already cleared.) (bug#64743)


  - For Texinfo documents, if a .texi.in file exists, but no .texi, the
    .texi.in will be read. Texinfo source files need not be present at
    all, and if present, need not contain @setfilename. Then the file name
    as given in the Makefile.am will be used.  If @setfilename is present,
    it should be the basename of the Texinfo file, extended with .info.
    (bug#54063)


  - aclocal has a new option --aclocal-path to override $ACLOCAL_PATH.
    (https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake-patches/2022-01/msg00029.html)


  - The missing script also supports autoreconf, autogen, and perl.
    (https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake-patches/2015-08/msg00000.html)


  - test-suite.log now contains basic system information, and the
    console message about bug reporting on failure has a bit more detail.
    (bug#68746, bug#71421)


  - When using the (default) "parallel" test driver, you can now omit the
    output of skipped tests from test-suite.log by defining the
    variable IGNORE_SKIPPED_LOGS to a non-empty value. (bug#71422)


* Bugs fixed


  - Generated file timestamp checks handle filesystems with subsecond
    timestamp granularity dynamically, greatly speeding up the sleep
    done by AC_OUTPUT when generating config.status (all packages) and
    Automake's make check.


    However, this subsecond-mtime support requires an autom4te from
    Autoconf 2.72 or later (or random test failures and other timing
    problems may ensue), as well as a Perl, sleep program, make program,
    and filesystem that all support subsecond resolution; otherwise, we
    fall back to a two-second granularity, not even testing the (common)
    1s case since that would induce a 2s delay for all configure scripts
    in all packages on all systems that don't support subsecond mtimes.


    When everything is supported, a line "Features: subsecond-mtime" is
    now printed by automake --version and autom4te --version.


    To override this check and delay, e.g. to use 1 second:
      am_cv_filesystem_timestamp_resolution=1
      export am_cv_filesystem_timestamp_resolution


    (commit 720a11531,
      https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake-commit/2022-02/msg00009.html
    then bug#60808, bug#64756, bug#67670, bug#68808, bug#71652,
    history reviewed in
      https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake/2024-06/msg00054.html
    and more info in surrounding threads.)


  - The default value of $ARFLAGS is now "cr" instead of "cru", to better
    support deterministic builds. (bug#20082)


  - Automake's make dist now uses -9 instead of --best with gzip,
    because Alpine gzip does not support --best. Also, GZIP_ENV is used
    only for compression, not decompression, because of the same system.
    (bug#68151)


  - Dependency files are now empty, instead of "# dummy", for speed.
    (https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake/2022-05/msg00006.html)


  - Compiling Python modules with Python 3.5+ uses multiple optimization
    levels. (bug#38043)


  - If the Python installation "scheme" is set to posix_local (Debian),
    it is reset to either deb_system (if the prefix = /usr), or
    posix_prefix (otherwise). (bug#54412, bug#64837)


  - As a result of the Python scheme change, the installation directory
    for Python files again defaults to "site-packages" under the usual
    installation prefix, even on systems (generally Debian-based) that
    would normally use the "dist-packages" subdirectory under
    /usr/local.


  - When compiling Emacs Lisp files, emacs is run with --no-site-file to
    disable user config files that might hang or access the terminal;
    and -Q is not used, since its support and behavior varies. (bug#58102)


  - Emacs Lisp compilations respect silent make output.


  - Automake no longer incorrectly warns that the POSIX make variables
    $(*D) and the like are non-POSIX. Unfortunately, the make
    implementations which do not correctly implement all the POSIX
    variables are not detected, but this seems to have little impact
    in practice. (bug#9587)


  - Pass libtool tags OBJC and OBJCXX for the respective languages.
    (bug#67539)


  - distcleancheck ignores "silly rename" files (.nfs* .smb* .__afs*)
    that can show up on network file systems.
    (https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/automake/2022-09/msg00002.html)


  - Pass any options given to AM_PROG_LEX on to AC_PROG_LEX.
    (bug#65600, bug#65730)


  - aclocal: recognize ; as path separator on OS/2 and Windows. (bug#71534)


  - Hash iterations with external effects now consistently sort keys.
    (bug#25629, bug#46744)


  - tests: avoid some declaration conflicts for lex et al. on SunOS.
    (bug#34151 and others)


  - tests: declare yyparse before use and use (void) parameter lists
    instead of (), to placate C23. (bug#71425)


  - Typos in code and other doc fixes. (bug#68003, bug#68004, et al.)


* Obsolescence:


  - py-compile no longer supports Python 0.x or 1.x versions.  Python 2.0,
    released in 2000, is currently the minimum required version.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award
MINIX creator Andrew Tanenbaum receives the top Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) award for educational impact
Wine 9.13 Enhances ODBC Driver Support
Wine 9.13 released, including ODBC driver support, user32 data upgrades, and CMD.EXE rewrite
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs
Latest CachyOS release introduces a new repository optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs, installer improvements, and more.
OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source
OBS Studio 30.2 has been officially released today as the second update to the OBS Studio 30 series of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free video recording and live streaming software.
 
Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
today's leftovers and programming picks
mostly coding related
Web Servers and Mozilla/Web Browsers
WWW related news
Free Software Leftovers
plus some GNOME and openwash
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
Some gadgets or boards etc.
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Saloon, and More
Some new shows/episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for today
GNU Linux-libre 6.10-gnua
Linux-libre 6.10-gnu
GNU automake-1.17 released
This is to announce GNU Automake 1.17, a stable release
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is no longer disappointing after this fix
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 Review: A Linux Laptop That Just Works
Sorting through the niche and varied world of pre-built Linux computers is a challenge
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024
The 196th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 14th, 2024.
today's leftovers
3 GNU/Linux links, devices focus
Recent Shows About Security: Enterprise Linux Security and Free Software Security Podcast
two new episodes
today's howtos
some of them a tad older
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
via Invidious
Android Leftovers
Popular Android apps could soon capture Ultra HDR images
Windows TCO: AT&T, the Latest Cautionary Tale
Microsoft blunder
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source software here
LliureX – educational-based Spanish Linux distribution
LliureX is billed as an educational initiative focused on the use of free digital tools
Review: Ubuntu Core 24
Commercially backed Linux vendors, such as Fedora and openSUSE
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Messaging and VoIP apps will soon land on cars running Android Automotive
Pacman 7.0 Package Manager Released, Here’s What’s New
Arch's Pacman 7.0 package manager enhances security, introducing DownloadUser for safer file handling
Whonix 17.2 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released
Whonix Linux 17.2 targets anonymity-paranoid users
today's leftovers
5 topics combined
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
Includes GNOME 47.alpha
today's howtos
4 howtos for now
Pushers of Microsoft's Proprietary Prison (GitHub) and Microsoft PR Inside Planet Debian
a pair of new links
Gnuastro 0.23 released
New GNU release
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.1 released
Version 6.0.4 was released only 6 days ago...
Free Software and Programming Leftovers
leftovers for this afternoon
today's howtos
first batch of howtos
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Windows TCO and more
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
Google makes Linux more secure
Google has taken a proactive step to bolster Linux security with the introduction of the counted_by attribute for flexible array members
GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors
The GNOME Project today announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series, due out later this year.
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Clown Computing/Gaming, Digital Restrictions (DRM), and More
Some game-related news
Parabola – distro based on Arch Linux
Parabola is a Linux distribution based on Arch
today's leftovers
SUSE, Linux, and more
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
Games: PCSX2, Godot, and More
latest from gamingonlinux
RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support
The operating system support includes Debian and Bianbu (Ubuntu-based)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
focus on Qt
Linux event and Linux kernel 6.6.39 compiled for EasyOS
Some kernel news
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
4 stories
Security Leftovers
Security related links
Fedora Project and Red Hat Leftovers
Mostly Red Hat's stuff
Software Leftovers
Some Releases and EoL
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
Microsoft Mischief and Fake Hype (or Bribed Commentators)
Bubbles busting and more
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related news
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday, Self-Hosted, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Videos
new episodes and videos
today's howtos
over 10 howtos for today
Ubuntu: Telemetry, Security Updates, and Microsoft Projects
Some Ubuntu news
Incus 6.3 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.3 rolls out with initial support for running OCI application containers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Some Red Hat picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Android, and Raspberry Pi
hardware news
Windows TCO: the Cost of Microsoft
TCO stories
Linux Command Line for Beginners – creating directories and files
In this Command Line for Beginners tutorial series I try to lay down the basics in simple steps to get a feel for what is possible with the command line and how to actually work with it
9 Best Free and Open Source Tools to Search the Filesystem
Best Free and Open Source Software
ArchBang – simple lightweight rolling release Linux distribution
ArchBang is a simple live Arch Linux based distribution using the Openbox window manager
Jargon Buster: What is an Immutable Distro?
Immutable Linux distributions. While these existed for a while, it is getting popular now
6.10-rc7
New RC, finalised soon
Reaching Higher [original]
GNU/Linux seems to be growing a lot this month, as does the general interest in it (people looking for information)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
TrueNAS 24.04.1.1
Latest bugfix
Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 as a new version of this powerful, free, and open-source tool for cloning disk drives.