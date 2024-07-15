GNU Linux-libre 6.10-gnua

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024



Hello again, free world,

*waves wings*

This is being reposted with a current date, because last night's announcement went out with the 6.9-gnu date. Oopsie. There are also fixes for problems encountered in 6.10-gnu, covered under "# Erratum".

As spokespenguin for the GNU Linux-libre project, I'm here tonight to let you know that release 6.10-gnu is already available:

git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v6.10-gnu

The cleaning-up scripts for this release haven't been modified since rc6, when they were first published.

Source tarballs, incremental patches, scripts, logs and compiled packages will be made available at:

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/6.10-gnu/

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/freesh/ (.deb)

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/rpmfreedom/ (.rpm)

# Out with the dirt

- New drivers for Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240 had blob names and requests removed.

- New files in Adreno, Intel IPU3, and PRUEth drivers had blob references cleaned up.

- Cleaned up various new AArch64 devicetree files.

- Intel i915, rtl8xxxu, QCAI sahara cleaning up adjusted over moved source code upstream.

- Adjusted cleaning up of blob name in qla2xxx driver due to formatting change.

- Prism2.5/3 USB driver is no longer cleaned up, because it was removed upstream.

# Artwork

I'm growing up! Not quite as much as the collection of blobs that upstream relies on, but see how tall I am, in the new picture tutor Jason took for the 6.10-gnu release! https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/~freedo/#news

# Erratum

A couple of upstream changes caused our cleaned up changes, that used to work, to stop working, without any changes of our own. Our very limited testing procedures didn't catch those, and they were only encountered after 6.10-gnu release was finished.

We have put out an erratum patchset (for sources and for scripts) to turn 6.10-gnu into 6.10-gnua.

Look for tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v6.10-gnua in the git repository or https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/6.10-gnu/erratum-a/

These fixes will be included in future stable 6.10.*-gnu releases.

We're going to have to expand the testing of release candidates to avoid this kind of surprise. Help is welcome.

# Keeping in touch

Follow me in the Fediverse for fresh news about GNU Linux-libre. https://mastodon.social/@freedo

My tutors jxself and lxo are also on IRC: #gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat.

There's also a mailing list you're welcome to join: https://www.fsfla.org/mailman/listinfo/linux-libre

That was all, everyone. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.

*waves wings*

# Rolling credits

What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------

GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/

It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project.

The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

If you are the author of an awesome program and want to join us in writing Free (libre) Software, please consider making it an official GNU program and become a GNU Maintainer. You can find instructions on how to do so at https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation. We look forward to hacking with you! :)

What is Linux? --------------

Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)

Read on