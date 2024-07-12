today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ How to Monitor an Ubuntu Server With Prometheus: Collecting and Visualizing System Metrics
In today's fast-paced digital world, server uptime and performance are critical. Monitoring servers to ensure they are functioning optimally is a top priority for system administrators and DevOps teams. Effective server monitoring can prevent downtime, improve performance, and help troubleshoot issues before they escalate. One of the most powerful tools for this purpose is Prometheus, an open source monitoring and alerting toolkit originally developed at SoundCloud.
This article aims to walk you through the process of setting up Prometheus for monitoring Ubuntu servers. We will cover everything from installation and configuration to collecting and visualizing system metrics. By the end of this guide, you will have a fully functional monitoring setup that can provide valuable insights into your server's performance.
Network World ☛ How to use the pv command
In this Linux tip, we’re going to take a look at the pv (pipe viewer) command that can provide some reassuring visual feedback when some process you will be running might take a long time to complete. In this simple example, everything will run very quickly, but this kind of output for long-running commands will let you know that the process isn’t “hanging” and that, instead, progress is being made.
Linux Handbook ☛ Consider These Four On Prem Infrastructure Monitoring Solutions
Looking for on-premise infrastructure monitoring solution recommendations? Here are a few suggestions you can give a try.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.11: Introducing Docker Course, Rethinking DevOps, Sed Command, YAML and More
The Docker course is here, well, almost.