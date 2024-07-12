today's leftovers

With the latest Cluster Observability Operator 0.3.0 release, you can deploy a brand new Traces UI plug-in as part of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform web console experience. This is a great step forward as we continue to work on our mission to provide Observability as one. After releasing a Metrics UI and Logs UI, we enhance the overall Observability journey for our OpenShift users by providing the opportunity to visualize the third pillar of Observability: distributed tracing. This is a Developer Preview feature, as additional enhancements are currently being worked on.