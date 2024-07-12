today's leftovers
Debian Family
LWN ☛ Debian debate over tag2upload reaches compromise
Debian's proposed tag2upload service would be worthy of an article even if it wasn't so contentious; tag2upload promises a streamlined way for Debian developers using Git to upload packages to the Debian Archive. But tag2upload has been in limbo for years due to disagreement and a communication breakdown between the team behind tag2upload and the ftpmasters team. It took the threat of a General Resolution (GR), weeks of discussion, and more than 1,000 emails to finally move forward.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
LWN ☛ Brown: Fixing a 6-year-old bug in Ubuntu MATE and Xubuntu
Doug Brown documents the long journey to fixing a bug in the GDebi utility for installing Debian packages. He first encountered the bug in Ubuntu MATE 18.04: "
at the time I just ignored this issue. I didn't want to deal with it. I went off to the trusty Linux terminal and installed Chrome that way instead".
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Amazon Inc ☛ AWS License Manager now integrates with Red Hat Subscription Manager [Ed: Proprietary partnership of GAFAM and IBM]
AWS License Manager now integrates with Red Hat Subscription Manager (RHSM) to provide greater insight into use of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) on Amazon EC2. With instance and subscription data from RHSM accessible directly in License Manager, you can better manage cost optimization and compliance of your RHEL usage on AWS.
Red Hat ☛ Introducing the new Traces UI in the Red Bait OpenShift Web Console
With the latest Cluster Observability Operator 0.3.0 release, you can deploy a brand new Traces UI plug-in as part of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform web console experience. This is a great step forward as we continue to work on our mission to provide Observability as one. After releasing a Metrics UI and Logs UI, we enhance the overall Observability journey for our OpenShift users by providing the opportunity to visualize the third pillar of Observability: distributed tracing. This is a Developer Preview feature, as additional enhancements are currently being worked on.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Deutsche Bank Deepens Partnership With SUSE On Open, Enterprise-Grade Linux
SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced that Deutsche Bank, the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network,, has chosen SUSE Liberty Linux to maintain and support its global Linux estate consisting of thousands of SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux Servers. With SUSE Liberty Linux, customers get comprehensive Linux enterprise support from one source for any enterprise Linux, any version, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS, reducing complexity and cost, while keeping Linux estates secure and future-proofed.
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 441 – Mint’s Back and Rocking
First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta Released, Mint Monthly News – June, Firefox has a Weather tab, Seattle computer collection is being auctioned, Proton adds Docs to Proton Drive, GNU/Linux runs on Surveillance Giant Google Drive
