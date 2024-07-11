Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi AI Kit update: Dataflow Compiler now available
If our existing demos and the neural network models available in Hailo’s model zoo don’t do what you want, you can use the DFC to convert and compile models from ONNX or TensorFlow Lite (TFLite) to Hailo’s HEF format for running on the Hailo AI accelerator. Not for the faint of heart, BYOM requires a deep understanding of the model and the conversion flow — but some will see this as an interesting challenge. Take a look at the DFC tutorials in Hailo’s developer zone.
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare PoE HAT (G) is a compact 25W PoE HAT+ for the Raspberry Pi 5
Waveshare PoE HAT (G) is a compact, easy-to-assemble “mini HAT” designed especially for the Raspberry Pi 5. The most unique thing about this PoE HAT+ is that Waveshare designed it so compact that it could fit in the stock Raspberry Pi case with the cooling fan attached.
Arduino ☛ Circuit Canvas can help you quickly create illustrated wiring diagrams
Good documentation is extremely useful when conceiving, building, or sharing electronic circuit designs, but traditional schematics and technical drawings are difficult for non-professionals to interpret and create. Makers can benefit from intuitive illustrations that look good enough to share.
Arduino ☛ KiPneu makes soft robotic biomimetics accessible to STEAM students
After construction, students can make their robot move by pumping in air and controlling the flow of that air using valves. The initial prototype relied on an Arduino UNO Rev3 board to control power going to the pump, as well as the positions of the valves. The Arduino could, of course, perform those functions in sequence or in response to input commands, giving the robots the ability to move in complex ways.