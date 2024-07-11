Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

If our existing demos and the neural network models available in Hailo’s model zoo don’t do what you want, you can use the DFC to convert and compile models from ONNX or TensorFlow Lite (TFLite) to Hailo’s HEF format for running on the Hailo AI accelerator. Not for the faint of heart, BYOM requires a deep understanding of the model and the conversion flow — but some will see this as an interesting challenge. Take a look at the DFC tutorials in Hailo’s developer zone.