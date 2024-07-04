Windows TCO: Ransomware, Lockbit, and More

In the first part of this article, we identified various digital risks associated with the implementation of smart cities in developing countries. These risks include cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats to data privacy, widening digital divides, dependence on foreign technology, and unforeseen social and economic impacts. In this second part, we will discuss strategies to mitigate these risks, ensuring that smart cities can achieve their desired benefits while minimizing potential negative impacts. Risk mitigation is crucial because, without proper preventive measures, these risks can hinder the development of smart cities and result in significant losses.