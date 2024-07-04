Windows TCO: Ransomware, Lockbit, and More
-
The Record ☛ New ransomware group uses phone calls to pressure victims, researchers say
What’s interesting about this ransomware group, Halcyon researchers said, is that it has no public leaks website but instead uses phone calls to intimidate and negotiate payments with leadership at victim organizations. These calls originate from unidentified numbers and often carry a threatening tone, the researchers said.
-
Modern Diplomacy ☛ Indonesia's Ransomware Attack: Lessons in Digital Risk Management for Smart Cities -Part 2
In the first part of this article, we identified various digital risks associated with the implementation of smart cities in developing countries. These risks include cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats to data privacy, widening digital divides, dependence on foreign technology, and unforeseen social and economic impacts. In this second part, we will discuss strategies to mitigate these risks, ensuring that smart cities can achieve their desired benefits while minimizing potential negative impacts. Risk mitigation is crucial because, without proper preventive measures, these risks can hinder the development of smart cities and result in significant losses.
-
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ Key computer system operators to be confidential under proposed HK law
The names of companies behind critical computer systems to be covered under a proposed cybersecurity legislation will not be publicised to prevent them from being targeted, Hong Kong’s security minister has said.
-
PC Mag ☛ Lockbit Ransomware Attack Exposes Affirm Customers' Data
Evolve says the breach occurred in late May this year after an Evolve employee clicked on a malicious link. About a month later, Evolve told Affirm that the former experienced a cybersecurity breach where "a third party gained unauthorized access to personal information and financial information," according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.