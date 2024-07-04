OpenSUSE and LEAP News
OpenSUSE ☛ Slowroll Set for a Quarter of Updates
Slowroll is nearly ready for full deployment and the development team has been working diligently to prepare the next version bump, with planned updates scheduled for July 9, August 9 and Sept. 9. These updates are expected to maintain a consistent monthly cadence to ensure users have timely and stable updates.
My Upgrading LEAP Experience
SUSE recently released Service Pack 6 very recently, which means LEAP 15.6 became available.