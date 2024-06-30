posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2024



Quoting: Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering —

The Synaptics SL1620 features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor capable of up to 1.9 GHz and an integrated GPU for superior 3D/2D graphics. This processor supports both DDR3 and DDR4 memory and includes far-field voice processing. It provides dual-display support and extensive connectivity options, including Gbit Ethernet.

According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS, advanced audio algorithms, and a variety of peripherals. It also utilizes a companion Synaptics SoC for enhanced connectivity and audio front-end management, making it ideal for multimedia conferencing, smart appliances, and digital signage applications.