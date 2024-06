posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2024



Quoting: Sparky 5 “Nibiru” EOL - SparkyLinux —

SparkyLinux 5 code name “Nibiru” (oldoldstable) will reach end-of-life (EOL) on the end of July 2024.

It is related to end-of-life of Debian 10 “Buster” LTS which reach EOL on July 30, 2024: www.debian.org/News/2024/20240615

It is recommended to upgrade Sparky 5 to 6 to keep having updates.