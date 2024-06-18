Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 16th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.

postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.06 include support for the Google Nexus 10 tablet, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop, the MS Surface RT tablet, as well as generic x86_64 support allowing you to run postmarketOS on pretty much any PC or laptop, and NVIDIA Tegra ARMv7 support allowing you to use postmarketOS on a bunch of devices powered by Tegra 2/3/4 chips, such as Asus Transformer, Google Nexus 7 (2012), LG Optimus Vu, and WEXLER Tab 7t.

LinuxGizmos.com

T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2024

Landscape of the river and boat

Updated This Past Day

  1. [Meme] Community of People to be Exploited, Then Thrown Away, Left Behind or Even Slandered
    Debian.org front page
  2. Alexandre Oliva's FSF disposition
    During my recent trip for LibrePlanet, I was fortunate to have, or at least start, long conversations with nearly everyone in FSF staff
  3. One More (Failed) Attempt to Deplatform the Sites by Harassing and Threatening Webhosts
    What we're seeing here is a person who abuses the system in Canada at Canadian taxpayers' expense trying to do the same in the UK, at British taxpayers' expense
  4. 12 Days Have Passed Since the Edward Brocklesby Revelations and Debian Project Has Said Absolutely Nothing About That
    One must therefore assume they have nothing to say in their defence (covering up severe security failings)

  5. Jean-Pierre Giraud, Possible Forgeries & Debian: elections, judgments, trademark already canceled, archaeologist
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  6. Six on the Beach: After Losing Six Continents Microsoft is Losing Oceania Too
    Based on the 6- or 7-continent view of the world
  7. Links 17/06/2024: Mass Layoffs Accelerating in Tech, Concerns About Impact of the Net
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 17/06/2024: Hyprland Analysed and No Use for Betrusted
    Links for the day
  9. Microsoft Can Never Make a Comeback Anymore, the Community is Shutting It Out
    We're relying on the real community, not fake ones or coopted ones
  10. The World is Becoming (or Has Already Become) Linux
    An intercontinental success story
  11. Georgia: Bing Share Fell by Half Since 'Bing Chat' (LLM Hype), Fell Behind Yandex As Well
    Georgia's situation is interesting
  12. [Meme] SPI and 'FSFE': Sponsored by Microsoft to...
    women's instincts do not matter to these strongmen
  13. [Meme] Shitburger of an LLM
    IBM and the Hololens
  14. Links 17/06/2024: Chatbot Nonsense Thrown Under the Bus (Severe Failure, Pure Hype), How to Finance Free Software 'Hackers'
    Links for the day
  15. Debian's Personal Attacks Are Upsetting Women, Too
    Female Debian Developer: "I Believe Daniel [Pocock] is On the Right Track."
  16. Microsoft's Bing is So Irrelevant in Moldova (1%) That Russia's Yandex is About 5 Times Bigger
    How much longer before Microsoft throws in the towel?
  17. Yes, You Can
    Unless you live somewhere like Russia...
  18. [Meme] Listen to the Experts
    Bill Gates didn't even finish university]
  19. Roy and Rianne's Righteously Royalty-free RSS Reader (R.R.R.R.R.R.) and the Front-End Interfaces
    As the Web deteriorates the availability, quality and prevalence of RSS feeds is not improving, to put it mildly
  20. Algeria Shows High GNU/Linux and Android Adoption, All-Time High and Almost Three-Quarters of Web Requests
    GNU/Linux was below 3%, now it is above 3%
  21. Mass Layoffs at Microsoft-owned GitHub (About 80 Percent of the Staff in India Laid Off)
    It's not just in India
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 16, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, June 16, 2024
  24. Gemini Links 16/06/2024: Scarecrows, Moles, Ham Radio, and No IPs
    Links for the day
10 Years of Kubernetes and More
Anniversary and more
[Meme] The Chickenhawk [original]
Microsoft is far more vulnerable than it wants people to believe
Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life
The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release
If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release you’ll be pleased to hear that the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment was “released” this weekend
postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46
The postmarketOS devs released today postmarketOS 24.06 as the latest stable version of this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices and computers.
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
 
Programming related picks
mostly GNU/Linux focused
Security news, but not much for now
Oracle's on and off relations with open source software
All companies use open source now, but some, such as Oracle, have never been completely comfortable with it.
Programming related picks
various new and older links
Some FOSS links
Chrome and more
Some GNU news
Some Ubuntu news
Some hardware news of relevance to Linux and modding
Security picks, 4 for now
4 new episodes or collections of these
postgres news
many howtos for this Monday
Android Automotive gets Google Assistant redesign
Dell Chromebook 11 3120 (Candy) with openSUSE Tumbleweed
I experimented using Crouton on it to run Ubuntu in a CHROOT sort of wrapper but it performed very slowly
new videos and episodes
Programming links
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.5, Linux 6.6.34, Linux 6.1.94, Linux 5.15.161, Linux 5.10.219, Linux 5.4.278, and Linux 4.19.316
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.5 kernel
Debian, EasyOS, and moree
7 Reasons Why Windows Users Avoid Linux (Which Aren’t True Anymore)
I know many Windows users aren’t happy with their experience but hesitate to switch to Linux because of all the discouraging stories they’ve heard
Kit – lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development
Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems
Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian
Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.
Review: Redox OS in 2024
It's been a while since I last tried Redox OS, an open source operating system with a Unix-like design
KDE PIM Sprint 2024 edition
This year again I participated to the KDE PIM Sprint in Toulouse
Some hardware news of interest
ESP32 focus
gaming-related news
Linux 6.10-rc4
"Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small."
3 reports about or from events
The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
If Your PC Won't Run Windows 11, Here Are 5 Great Linux Operating Systems to Try Instead
One of these Linux operating systems might be the answer
WasmEdge – high-performance, and extensible WebAssembly runtime
WasmEdge is a lightweight, high-performance and extensible WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, edge, and decentralized applications
Some WWW links
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Why Not Open Source?
Can we get the benefits of open source without the burden? Yes, I think plugins can do just that!
on FOSS and code
Some hardware news
some weekend howtos
Some FOSS news
Some leftovers
How to add gridlines in your Android's camera app and get the perfect shot
SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here’s what's new
The much-anticipated update to Sparky 7, dubbed "Orion Belt," is officially here with its 7.4 version
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop
While the software is available for Linux, it’s proprietary software
Programming related picks
including openwashing
PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux
The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566
Security patches, incidents, and more
DietPi June 2024 News (Version 9.5)
The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features
Some back end and coding stuff
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
This Week in GNOME: #152 Bottom Sheets
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 07 to June 14
Audacious 4.4 Released! New Plugin, Lyrics Provider, & Default to Qt6
Audacious, the popular lightweight audio player, released new 4.4 version this Wednesday!