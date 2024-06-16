Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Removing the Tumour From IRC
looking back
-
Windows Sinking Below 13% Market Share in the Island of Jamaica
Microsoft's decline continues and will mostly likely continue indefinitely in Jamaica and its neighbours
-
Women in Free Software (FOSS) Need Action, Not Mere Words
the men who are loudest about women's rights are some of the very worst offenders
-
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish Minecraft
These folks should check out Minetest
-
Techrights Statement on Men Who Viciously Attack Women in Free Software
history shows women will win
New
-
[Meme] The Free(dom) Software Engineer in European Elections
“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”
-
Vista 11 Was 'Leaked' Exactly 3 Years Ago and This One Picture Says It All
how 'well' Vista 11 has done
-
A Smokescreen for Brad Smith
Maybe the key point was to say "Linux is not secure either" or "Windows and Linux are equally vulnerable", so don't bother dumping Microsoft
-
Links 15/06/2024: Microsoft's Intellectual Ventures Attacks Kubernetes With Software Patents, More Layoff Waves
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 15/06/2024: On Lagrange and on YouTube Getting Worse
Links for the day
-
Edward Brocklesby: hacker received advance notice of zero-day vulnerabilities in MH and NMH email software
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
[Meme] Code Liberates Kids
Matthias Kirschner: I can't code, but I can write a book
-
In Armenia, Bing is Measured at 0.6%, About Ten Times Less Than Yandex
Bing will probably get mothballed in the coming years
-
[Meme] A Pack and Pact (Collusion Against Computer Users)
They never really cared about users, no more than drug dealers care about drug users...
-
GNU/Linux in Azerbaijan: From ~0.1% to 7%
Azerbaijan is around the same size as Portugal
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 14, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, June 14, 2024
-
[Meme] People Who Cannot Find Gainful Employment Because of Their Poor Behaviour Online (Not the People Who Merely Call Them Out on It)
Imagine trying to become a lecturer while talking like this in public
-
You Too Would Get Nervous
countries where Windows is down to 2%
-
[Meme] The Two Phases (and Faces) of Microsofters
Microsofters: stalk IRC, then troll IRC
-
The 'Nobody Reads Techrights Anyway' Crowd
Send In the Clowns
-
Books in the Making
I intend to spend a considerable amount of time explaining what my family and I were subjected to for the 'crime' of promoting/covering Free software
-
Microsoft is Still Losing Malta
And GNU/Linux is doing well on laptops and desktops
-
Tux Machines: Third Party Impending
There will be more next week
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):