posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2024



Quoting: If Your PC Won't Run Windows 11, Here Are 5 Great Linux Operating Systems to Try Instead —

SteamOS is the gamers' Linux distribution of choice (if your computer can run it). It's got the backing of Valve, one of the biggest game developers and publishers in the world, and they've built their own compatibility layer (called Proton) specifically for running Windows games on Linux. It has wide compatibility with existing Windows games making it possible for people who want to play supported games to make the switch to Linux.

SteamOS also runs on Valve's Steam Deck handheld, a great choice if you want a whole gaming PC in your (large) pocket.

It's worth noting that SteamOS is specifically designed for gaming and is optimized for that use, including being used on big screens or from the couch. For this reason, it's not a good choice if you also want to run desktop software. If you both game and work on your PC, take a look at Pop!_OS, discussed below.