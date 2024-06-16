posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2024



Quoting: WasmEdge - high-performance, and extensible WebAssembly runtime - LinuxLinks —

WasmEdge is a lightweight, high-performance and extensible WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, edge, and decentralized applications.

It powers serverless apps, embedded functions, microservices, smart contracts, and IoT devices. The runtime offers isolation and protection for operating system resources (e.g., file system, sockets, environment variables, processes) and memory space. The most important use case for WasmEdge is to safely execute user-defined or community-contributed code as plug-ins in a software product (e.g., SaaS, software-defined vehicles, edge nodes, or even blockchain nodes).

This is free and open source software.