Kernel Space and Instructionals/Technical Posts

The New Stack ☛ It’s Not Unusual To Port the Linux Vector Packet Processor (VPP) to FreeBSD
The Vector Packet Processor (VPP) is a framework for moving packets around at high rates. Its core concept is handling packets in groups known as “vectors,” which allows for the native use of vector processor instructions for packet classification and processing in different CPU architectures — currently amd64 and arm64.
VPP can process packets at incredibly high rates and competes with many dedicated forwarding appliances. This is achieved using userspace networking that bypasses the host’s normal network stack.
University of Toronto ☛ The Linux kernel NFS server and reconnecting client NFS filehandles
In general, both of these checks require finding a path that leads to the file obtained from a NFS filehandle. NFS filehandles don't contain paths; they normally only contain roughly the inode number, which is a flat, filesystem-wide reference to the file. The NFS server calls this 'reconnection', and it is somewhat complex and counterintuitive. It also differs for NFS filehandles of directories and files.
Unix Men ☛ Curl command mastery: A complete guide
Curl command was first developed by a developer who wanted to get foreign exchange rates of his local currency everyday. Little did he know, curl command took over the Linux community with its versatile usage. The curl command is used to transfer data to or from a server with the help of different protocols like FTP, HTTPS, and many more. Typical use case of curl command involves testing APIs, downloading files, interacting with web applications, and making web requests. Due to its simplicity, developers and system administrators use curl commands to streamline their workflows, troubleshoot bugs, and automate a lot of tasks. In this article, let us learn about curl commands and how to use curl commands in a wide range of use cases.
TecMint ☛ How to Install vTiger CRM on Ubuntu 24.04
This comprehensive guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of installing vTiger CRM on Ubuntu 22.04, offering you a strong platform to gather customer data in one place, automate tasks, and boost business growth.
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Run Multiple glibc Libraries in Linux
In some cases, you may need to install multiple versions of glibc to support different applications or to ensure compatibility with older software.
University of Toronto ☛ Using prime numbers for our Prometheus scrape intervals
When I wrote about the current size of our Prometheus setup I mentioned that some of our Prometheus scrape intervals (how often metrics are collected from a metrics source) were unusual looking numbers like 59 seconds and 89 seconds, instead of conventional ones like 15, 30, or 60 seconds. These intervals are prime numbers, and we use them deliberately so that our metrics collection and checks can't become synchronized to some regular process that happens, for example, once a minute.