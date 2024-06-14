posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024,

Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu

How well will Ubuntu run well on this octa-core RISC-V laptop?

The SoC used in the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II sounds powerful on paper but keep in mind it is designed for single-board, industrial usage, and edge computing rather than driving a content-heavy desktop Linux experience.

Single-core performance is reported to be around 1.3x the performance of an ARM Cortex-A55.

This DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop II appears to be a rebranded SpacemiT K1 Muse Book, which launched in China earlier this year for $300. The chassis, ports, and SoC are identical, though the Muse Book has 32GB eMMC storage yet no eMMC is mentioned for this.