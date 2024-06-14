Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu
How well will Ubuntu run well on this octa-core RISC-V laptop?
The SoC used in the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II sounds powerful on paper but keep in mind it is designed for single-board, industrial usage, and edge computing rather than driving a content-heavy desktop Linux experience.
Single-core performance is reported to be around 1.3x the performance of an ARM Cortex-A55.
This DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop II appears to be a rebranded SpacemiT K1 Muse Book, which launched in China earlier this year for $300. The chassis, ports, and SoC are identical, though the Muse Book has 32GB eMMC storage yet no eMMC is mentioned for this.
DC-ROMA Laptop II packs an octa-core RISC-V processor, 16GB of RAM and Ubuntu Linux - Liliputing
The DC-ROMA was the first first laptop to ship with a RISC-V processor. It first launched in very limited quantities in late 2022, and became more widely available the following year. But with a 1.5 GHz StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor and shipped with support for OpenKylin or Debian Linux operating systems.
Now the makers of the laptop are preparing to launch the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II with a higher-performance 2 GHz SpacemiT RISC-V K1 octa-core processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and Ubuntu Linux.
World's first RISC-V laptop preloaded with Ubuntu
DeepComputing has announced a successor to its Roma laptop, which was the first notebook of its kind to use a RISC-V-compatible processor.
Called DC-Roma RISC-V Laptop II, the device is claimed to be the first RV-based laptop in the world to run Ubuntu out of the box. It's not the first RISC-V laptop to use Linux in general as the original Roma came with Alibaba's own Linux-based OS, OpenAnolis. However, given that Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions, it's certainly a milestone for the upcoming instruction set architecture (ISA).
"As RISC-V is becoming a competitive ISA in multiple markets, porting Ubuntu to RISC-V to become the reference OS for early adopters was a natural choice," Ubuntu developer Canonical said in a statement.
DeepComputing Unveils the RISC-V-Powered DC-ROMA II Laptop, Partners with Canonical on Ubuntu Port - Hackster.io
DeepComputing, which launched one of the first commercial notebook computers to feature a RISC-V processor, has announced its latest machine — a notebook built around the SpacemiT SoC K1 running an official port of Ubuntu Linux, courtesy of a partnership with Canonical.
"The launch of the DC-ROMA II represents a major leap forward for the open source community," claims Canonical's Gordan Markuš. "RISC-V laptops will empower everyone, from seasoned developers to novice users, to develop, experiment and innovate for the RISC-V architecture."
World’s first RISC-V Laptop gets a massive upgrade and equips with Ubuntu
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II is the world’s first RISC-V laptop pre-installed and powered by Ubuntu, which is one of the most popular Linux distributions in the world, providing developers with an outstanding mix of usability and reliability, as well as a rich ecosystem with security and support.