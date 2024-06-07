CentOS Stream 10 Shapes Up for RHEL 10
Quoting: CentOS Stream 10 Shapes Up for RHEL 10 —
CentOS Project has released the initial compose featuring 100% signed RPMs of CentOS Stream 10, marking a significant step in developing the next generation of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 operating system.
A year ago, Red Hat unexpectedly limited access to its source code. Since then, the CentOS Stream become the upstream project for RHEL, and it’s now the only place where the public can access the source code related to Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
In other words, the project serves as a preview and staging ground for what will eventually evolve into RHEL 10. As such, it plays a pivotal role in the Linux ecosystem, offering developers and system administrators an early glimpse into the future of Enterprise Linux.
Also:
-
CentOS Stream 10 compose with 100% signed RPMs - devel - lists.centos.org
Please note the compose is still taking shape. Packages are still being added and even removed at this point. Not all packages are fully onboarded to gating, so just some updates are landing (more and more every day!). Packages are being moved between repositories. Comps groups are being updated... well you get the idea.
But you can already contribute! Just please talk to the maintainers [1] first. Every team has their own plan and capacity to accommodate various levels of change.
Oh and we don't have mirrors in place yet (coming soon though)! So I'm sending this just to the devel list. But the repo configuration (coming from the centos-stream-release package) points to the compose for now, so package installation and updates will work.