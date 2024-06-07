CentOS Stream 10 Shapes Up for RHEL 10

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2024



CentOS Project has released the initial compose featuring 100% signed RPMs of CentOS Stream 10, marking a significant step in developing the next generation of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 operating system.

A year ago, Red Hat unexpectedly limited access to its source code. Since then, the CentOS Stream become the upstream project for RHEL, and it’s now the only place where the public can access the source code related to Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

In other words, the project serves as a preview and staging ground for what will eventually evolve into RHEL 10. As such, it plays a pivotal role in the Linux ecosystem, offering developers and system administrators an early glimpse into the future of Enterprise Linux.