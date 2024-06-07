Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF), Rocky Linux, and Red Hat's Official Site
PR Web ☛ Rocky Linux Named a Digital Public Good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance
Today the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) announced Rocky Linux has been recognized by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) as an open source Digital Public Good. The DPGA is part of the response to the United Nation's call to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere through the UN's framework of Sustainable Development Goals.
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the Red Hat build of OpenTelemetry and distributed tracing 3.2 release
Today we're announcing the latest release of Red Hat OpenShift distributed tracing and Red Hat build of OpenTelemetry 3.2.
Red Hat Official ☛ Benefits of Ansible-based continuous integration pipelines to validate F5 network solutions for 5G in Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat OpenShift unlocks these key benefits, providing the service provider with uniform orchestration, a variety of existing tooling and pattern designs, and horizontal scaling flexibility from core to edge. However, there are challenges using unified cloud-native platforms to implement 5G core CNFs, including:
Red Hat Official ☛ Exploring security by design and loosening guides
Secure by default products are those that provide a high level of security “out of the box,” requiring few, if any, configuration changes. This means, for example, that all known and potentially dangerous configuration options that could facilitate breaches are disabled by default. Another typical example would be to avoid using weak cipher suites —secure by default products implement and allow only cipher suites that are known to be secure by default when feasible.
Red Hat Official ☛ Easily integrate Secrets Management System with Ansible Automation Platform to update systems passwords
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform makes this easy; there are so many ready-made playbook examples available to update any managed platform, such as Linux, Windows and many network devices.