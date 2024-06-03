Programming Leftovers and Hardware Hacking

That ignited a spark of curiosity within me and I started reading and researching more about web components. Eventually, after realizing you can build and define custom HTML elements, I decided to build at least one of my own.

It's alright if you didn't already know about custom elements or web components until you came here (and I think for most entry-level developers, that is the case), but I assure you that you will find the world of web components fascinating.