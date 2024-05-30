GNOME 46.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on May 30, 2024



GNOME 46.2 comes a little over a month after GNOME 46.1 and improves lock screen notifications, tweaks font sizes in the calendar applet, centers the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, improves the handling of invalid TLS certificates in the portal handler, fixes the size of the workspace switcher OSD, and fixes displaying of info messages on the login screen.

It also fixes the number of search results shown with the Large Text option, as well as showing of keyboard layouts with variants, adds the ability to re-ask users for the password on TCRYPT devices, addresses an issue where the unlock prompt was stuck when animations are disabled, fixes hardware cursor issues with non-atomic KMS drivers, and fixes the Night Light state getting stuck after monitor changes.

