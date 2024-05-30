Canonical Announces Availability of Real-Time Kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on May 30, 2024



The real-time Ubuntu kernel is designed for enterprises in aerospace, automotive, defense, IoT, robotics, and telcos, as well as the public sector and retail. It’s an optimized kernel designed to handle the most demanding and critical workloads, and time-sensitive applications by reducing kernel latencies and boosting performance.

The real-time kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is based on the upstream Linux 6.8 kernel and integrates the PREEMPT_RT patch on AMD64 (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures. It also includes optimized support for Raspberry Pi SBCs to deliver enhanced performance and compatibility.

Read on