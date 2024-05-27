DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.
The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.
Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.
The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.