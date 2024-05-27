today's howtos
Stefan Zweifel ☛ Incremental Backups with Borg Backup
When I redid my personal folder structure and moved to iCloud Drive in 2023, I also needed a new backup solution.
Previously, I stored my personal files on my Synology NAS and its data was – and still is – regularly backed-up to a cloud provider and to local hard drives.
Dan Langille ☛ Notes on running net-snmp as non-root
When feasible, I prefer to run things as non-root. A recent commit to net-snmp has made this possible. By its nature, being a new change, it took me some time and help to figure out what needed to be changed.
Before doing this yourself, I recommend waiting until the two code reviews mentioned below are committed.
MaskRay ☛ Evolution of the ELF object file format
The ELF object file format is adopted by many UNIX-like operating systems. While I've previously delved into the control structures of ELF and its predecessors, tracing the historical evolution of ELF and its relationship with the System V ABI can be interesting in itself.
The format consists of the generic specification, processor-specific specifications, and OS-specific specifications. Three key documents often surface when searching for the generic specification: [...]
Make Use Of ☛ How to Delete Apps on a Chromebook
Find out how to clean up space on your Chromebook—or get an app back once you’ve removed it.
TechTarget ☛ Master these 5 common Kubernetes troubleshooting tasks
Not enough nodes? Have some noisy neighbors? Plenty of things can cause containers to underperform. Here's how to chase down and resolve three common Kubernetes problems.
TechTarget ☛ Secure Kubernetes with this Kubescape tutorial
Kubescape can help discover misconfigurations in a Kubernetes cluster by scanning various resource types. Learn how to use the platform to scan clusters.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 24.04 on WSL2 [Ed: WSL2 is the wrong way to do it; it lets Microsoft and Windows be in charge of everything]
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Ubuntu 24.04 on WSL2
Vitux ☛ How to install DokuWiki on CentOS - VITUX
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Java on Ubuntu 24.04
This blog post will show you how to install Java on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system step-by-step. Java is a well-known platform independent object-oriented programming language used in software development for decades.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Fedora 40. Virtualization has become an essential tool for modern computing, allowing users to run multiple operating systems on a single machine. VirtualBox, a powerful and versatile virtualization software, is a popular choice among GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubectl on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubectl on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Kubernetes has emerged as the de facto standard for container orchestration, enabling organizations to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dropbox on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dropbox on Debian 12. Dropbox is a widely used clown storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across multiple devices. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Dropbox has become an essential tool for many individuals and businesses.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) Minimal Server
This tutorial shows the installation of an Ubuntu 24.04 server in detail with many screenshots. The guide's purpose is to show the base installation of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS that can be used as a basis for our other Ubuntu tutorials here at howtoforge, like our perfect server guides.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Change Docker’s Default Data Directory
No more room for your deployments? Here's a quick guide to relocating Docker's storage path for images, volumes, containers, etc.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Microsoft trap Azure Data Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux [Ed: Proprietary malware that does nothing but benefit Microsoft]
Azure Data Studio, developed by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft is an open source database management and development tool. It is a cross-platform database management tool that runs on all popular operating systems – Windows, macOS, and Linux. >
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install HandBrake Video Transcoder 1.8.0 in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install the most recent Handbrake video transcoder 1.8.0 in Ubuntu 24.04 and Ubuntu 22.04. There’s also an option for those who are stick to the old Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and Ubuntu 16.04.