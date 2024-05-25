posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2024



Quoting: RISC-V Based MaixCAM With 1TOPS NPU Performance and 5MP Camera Support —

The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.

The MaixCAM features a 1GHz RISC-V C906 big core and an optional 1GHz ARM A53 core, both configured to run Linux. It also includes a 700MHz RISC-V C906 core dedicated to RTOS applications and a 25-300MHz 8051 processor for managing low-power tasks.