Games: Runescape, D and D, Ruins To Fortress, and More

I almost didn't write this. To some large degree, this blog is my professional profile, and I was acutely embarrassed to be writing about something so juvenile even as I've just entered my 30s. I don't even play it anymore. At least my issues with the engineering world are mature, in topic if not in tone. But on the other hand, who cares? We're talking about a game where you click on rocks for hundreds of hours! Strap in for some nostalgia and contemplation!