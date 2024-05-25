Games: Runescape, D and D, Ruins To Fortress, and More
Lucidity ☛ Reflecting On Years Of Runescape
I almost didn't write this. To some large degree, this blog is my professional profile, and I was acutely embarrassed to be writing about something so juvenile even as I've just entered my 30s. I don't even play it anymore. At least my issues with the engineering world are mature, in topic if not in tone. But on the other hand, who cares? We're talking about a game where you click on rocks for hundreds of hours! Strap in for some nostalgia and contemplation!
Darren Hester ☛ Dungeons & Dragons Flashback
But that was a lifetime ago. Over the years, all my books and accessories have slowly disappeared, some given away, others lost. Yet, the memories remain, and I recall the sense of community the game provided when I was young.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers puts a new spin on Blackjack for deck-builder fans
Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is a different kind of deck-builder and given the popularity of Balatro, this could be another fun one to try.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Insane FPS 'MULLET MADJACK' gets updated for Steam Deck
Quite a popular recent Steam release is MULLET MADJACK, a very vibrant single-player FPS set inside a retro Anime. It looks absolutely wild and the developer has made improvements to it on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ruins To Fortress is a PvP and PvE side-scrolling post-apocalyptic survival game
Ruins To Fortress is a side-scrolling multiplayer PvP and PvE survival indie game set on an atmospheric dystopian island. A bit like a side-scrolling Rust. Your journey begins as you hang and glide from a drone, landing on an island shrouded in mystery and inhabited by outlaws and corporate security guards, beckoning you to uncover its secrets.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the demo for Dreaming Isles, a farming life sim and a high-seas adventure
Love Stardew Valley and want something different? Dreaming Isles seems like a truly wonderful idea blending the farming life sim with a high seas adventure. It has a demo available with full Native Linux support, and it's due for release in October.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mind-melting portal-platformer Ingression out with Linux / Steam Deck support
Ingression is a an unforgiving & mind-bending precision platformer where you'll think and platform with seamless portal travel that will make your head spin. Play as Rina, a thief living in the year 2152 in the corrupt Galactic Empire. Travel to the future to save the past from a tremendous time paradox. Fulfill your destiny of keeping time intact.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory announced, a new choice-driven RPG thriller visual novel
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory was revealed recently by Different Tales, who also made the rather great Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (that I rather enjoyed my time with).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Action-adventure game 'Inside The Crystal Mountain' looks wild and has been overlooked
Inside The Crystal Mountain from Intrugli Games released back in March, and it seems nearly everyone missed it and it looks pretty crazy. It has a demo available and Native Linux support, with a style that reminds me of Resolutiion and Lila’s Sky Ark.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Gladius free to keep, plus new announcements from Skulls Showcase
The Warhammer Skulls Showcase has come along again, and we've got multiple new announcements plus you can grab a free game! Here's just some of the announcements that were made.