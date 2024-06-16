Security and Windows TCO

A few months back, CVE-2024-1086, a nasty use-after-free vulnerability in the Linux kernel's netfilter, was revealed. With a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7.8, this bug, with the foundation for most Linux network firewall and Network Address Translation (NAT) programs, was a nasty little security hole. With it, Netfliter's table component could be exploited to achieve local privilege escalation.

Worse still, you didn't need to be terribly clever to use it, so a local attacker could escalate privileges from a regular user to root in no time flat. Adding insult to injury, this vulnerability was present in pretty much all the major Linux distributions, including Debian, Fedora, Red Hat, and Ubuntu. In short, pretty much any Linux distribution using any kernel version between 5.14 and 6.6.14 could be hacked.