Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GodotCon, Epic Games Store, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Heroes Wanted and Kamaeru - 2024-06-12 Edition
Between 2024-06-05 and 2024-06-12 there were 47 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 375 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.5 % of total released titles. This week there’s two good picks, Heroes Wanted and Kamaeru, especially that last one if you like cozy games with a relaxing graphical style, and frogs (not the ones you eat). Here’s the whole list below: [...]
-
Godot Engine ☛ GodotCon 24 - Submit ideas! Get tickets!
GodotCon 24 will take place on the 12+13th of October in Berlin, Germany. The first batch of tickets as well as the call for speakers and exhibitors just went live. Sponsors welcome.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ Install Epic Games Store on GNU/Linux for Your Favorite Games
Playing Epic Games on your GNU/Linux isn't a dream anymore. Learn how to install Epic Games Store on GNU/Linux and enjoy your favorite games.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Woman busted smuggling 350 Nintendo Switch game cards in her bra — Chinese customs officials intercept smuggler at checkpoint
That inspection revealed the woman was not as well-endowed as she hoped officials would believe. They found 350 Nintendo Switch game cartridges stuffed into her bra. The initial estimated value of the smuggled goods was 70,000 yuan ($9,660).
-
EAPL.mx ☛ [EN] Making a tic-tac-toe variant
As in Tic-Tac-Toe (TTT), you win by getting three in a row of your mark (X or O). However, instead of selecting a place to mark, you know the probabilities of each cell resulting in your mark, your opponent's mark, or losing your turn.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Minecraft players outraged as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft deletes accounts that weren't transitioned
Despite more than a year of warning, many Minecraft owners didn't upgrade their accounts to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft accounts. As a result, they've lost access to a game they paid for.
-
MIT Technology Review ☛ These board games want you to beat climate change
It’s game night, and I’m crossing my fingers, hoping for a hurricane. I roll the die and it clatters across the board, tumbling to a stop to reveal a tiny icon of a tree stump. Bad news: I just triggered deforestation in the Amazon.