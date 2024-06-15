Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GodotCon, Epic Games Store, and More

Between 2024-06-05 and 2024-06-12 there were 47 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 375 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.5 % of total released titles. This week there’s two good picks, Heroes Wanted and Kamaeru, especially that last one if you like cozy games with a relaxing graphical style, and frogs (not the ones you eat). Here’s the whole list below: [...]